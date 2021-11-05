Sister Sheila Carroll OSB, 93, a Benedictine sister of Mount St. Scholastica, Atchison, died Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at the monastery.
Sister Sheila Carroll was born in Axtell, Kan., on May 10, 1928, the daughter of Lenore and Joseph Carroll.
After high school graduation, she taught several years before entering the Sisters of St. Francis in Denver, Colorado, where she professed her lifetime vows in 1960.
She earned her M.A. in Applied Spirituality from San Francisco University, M.A. in Womens Studies from Graduate Union in Cincinnati, Ohio, a Doctor of Ministry from the University of Dubuque, Iowa, and a Ph.D. in Pastoral Psychology from Graduate Theological Foundation in South Bend, Indiana, after serving as teacher and administrator of Marycrest High School in Denver and St. Agnes Academy in Alliance, Nebraska, Sister Sheila became principal at Red Cloud Indian High School in Pine Ridge, South Dakota.
Later, she was a campus minister at the University of Missouri and Oklahoma State University. She also served on the Franciscan leadership team and as vocation director. After a sabbatical at Mount St. Scholastica, she began directing retreats at Sophia Spirituality Center there and, after a long discernment, transferred her vows in 2009. She continued offering retreats and doing spiritual direction at Sophia Center, until shortly before her death.
Sister Sheila was preceded in death by: her parents; her sisters: Mary, Evelyne and Rosanna; and brothers: Charles, John, Leo and Gerald.
She is survived by: her brother, James (Teresa) Carroll of McFarland, Kansas; sister-in-law; Jane Carroll (widow of Gerald); nieces and nephews; and her monastic family.
The Mass of Resurrection will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 17, in St. Scholastica Chapel at the monastery, which the public may attend if masked and vaccinated.
Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home (www.arensbergpruett.com) is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be sent to Mount St. Scholastica or made online at the Mounts website: www.mountosb.org. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.