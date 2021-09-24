Carroll, Matthew J. 1984-2021

Matthew Jay Matt Carroll, Sr., 37, Atchison, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at the Mosiac Life Care Hospital in St. Joseph, Missouri. Through the gift of organ donation, Matthew has helped save the lives of others.
Matt was born on March 6, 1984, in Atchison, the son of John H. (Janette) Carroll and Deborah Ann (Hopple) Carroll.
Matt attended Atchison Public Schools.
Matt was blessed and baptized in Atchison at The Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints.
Matt had worked for Golden Star and for the past 11 years, was working as a delivery driver for Pizza Hut of Atchison. Matt enjoyed doing yardwork and playing video games.
Matt and Jerica Harris were united in marriage on July 17, 2017, in Rushville, Missouri. She survives of the home.
Matt was preceded in death by: Amy Smith, mother to Matthew II and Michael; stepmother, Merry Carroll; a brother, Michael Lee Carroll.
Survivors include: his wife, Jerica; his parents, Deborah (Darren) Gilliland, Atchison, Janette Carroll, Atchison; two sons, Matthew Jay Carroll, II, and Michael Carroll; two stepdaughters, Kaylin Harris and Paiten Thummel; sister, Marisol Carroll; and two step-brothers, Kevin and Alex Garcia.
Cremation is planned and a visitation with the family will be held from t2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home in Atchison.
Private family burial will be on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at the Cummings, Kansas Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to help the family with final expenses.
Words of remembrance and comfort may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
