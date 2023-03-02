Carroll, Eileen M. 1946-2023

EFFINGHAM, Kan. Eileen Marie Carroll, 76, of Effingham, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023.
She was born Eileen Marie Mangan on March 6, 1946, to John and Loretta Mangan, in Chicago, Illinois. Eileen married Marvin Eugene Carroll in Richmond, Virginia, on Nov. 13, 1964. They had two daughters, Kelli Parkey, Effingham, Traci (Bruce) Chinault, of Sandston, Virginia, and one son, Brian (Jane) Carroll, of Craigsville, Virginia.
Eileen is survived by all of her children; one brother, Pat Mangan; one sister, Maureen Garcelon; 11 grandchildren, April (Bill) Dillow, of Liberty, Missouri, Andrew (Jessica) Crump, of Augusta, Georgia, Allison (Walker) Servaes, of Louisburg, Kansas, Marcus (Emma) Peck, of Sandston, Virginia, Zachary (Shelby) Peck, of Charles City, Virginia, Alexis, Layden and Paxtun Carroll, of Craigsville, Virginia, Katherine Postma (Tyler), of Ozawkie, Kansas, Graci Postma, of Topeka, Kansas, and Emili Postma, of Effingham; nine great- grandchildren, Isabel and Caden Leonard, of Liberty, Missouri, Penny, Cameron and Jayden Crump, of Augusta, Theodore Servaes, of Louisburg, Missouri, Sebastian, Vada and Dare Peck, of Sandston, Virginia.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Marvin; her brothers, Bill, Jack and Michael; her sisters, Mary and Katie; by a grandson, Kyler Michael Postma; and a great-granddaughter, Mia Crump.
A private family celebration of life will be done at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation can be made to the Midwest Cremation, 525 SE 37th; Topeka, KS 66605. As published in the Atchison Globe.
