Ruth G. Gere Carrigan, 95, passed away Monday, Aug. 15, at the Dooley Center in Atchison.
Gere was born Oct. 28, 1926, in Atchison, the fifth child of James F. and Mary (Hess) Carrigan.
Gere attended St. Benedicts Grade School and was a 1944 graduate of Mount St. Scholastica Academy. From 1945 to 1952, Gere cared for her brother Joes three young children, Judy (Sr. Celine Carrigan), Mike and Patrick, after the death of their mother, Rosemary.
Gere was employed as a bookkeeper and laboratory assistant at Midwest Solvents Co. from 1951 to 1972. She was instrumental in creating the McCormick-Midwest Employees Credit Union, serving as president in 1967. In 1970, the Carrigan family purchased the Hixon Lumber Co. in Atchison, establishing Carrigan Lumber Co. Gere became bookkeeper for Carrigan Lumber, where she truly enjoyed getting to know her customers and their families. In later years at the lumber yard, she taught herself the art of picture framing and enjoyed putting the finishing touches on her customers masterpieces until her retirement, in 2009.
Gere was a lifelong member of St. Benedict Parish in Atchison, spending many hours in volunteer service to the Church. She was a cheerful and willing worker and a steadfast friend. She and several MSSA classmates formed a bridge club after graduation and played together for close to 70 years. She loved to garden and shared her beautiful tomatoes and zinnias with customers, friends and family. She built and painted wooden toys and intricate dollhouses for family members and donated many of her creations to the St. Benedicts Church Fall Bazaar.
In her younger years, she and her sister Ann traveled in the US and Canada and in later years, enjoyed outings to casinos in the area, always hoping for the luck of the Irish.
In 1999, She was named Grand Marshal for the Atchison St. Patricks Day Parade.
Geres positive nature and her unwavering delight in her family were a blessing to her parents, brothers and sisters, and generations of nieces and nephews. She welcomed all with warmth, wit and wisdom.
In 2016, Gere moved to Dooley Center at Mount St. Scholastica Monastery. There, at the end of her life, she gained another family in the sisters, staff and volunteers who loved and cared for her every day.
Gere was preceded in death by: her parents; brothers, Francis Bud Carrigan and Joseph M. Carrigan; sisters, Mary Catherine Westerhaus and Rose Ann Carrigan; nieces, Sr. Celine Carrigan, OSB and Mary Ann Kristek; and nephews, Patrick Carrigan and James Westerhaus.
She is survived by: nephews, J. Michael Carrigan, Alexandria, Virginia, Michael J. Healy, Sunrise Beach, Missouri, and Charles F. Carrigan, Atchison; 19 great nieces and nephews; 40 great-great nieces and nephews; and four great-great-great nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at St. Benedict Church in Atchison on Monday, Aug. 22.
A Parish Rosary will be recited at 10 a.m. at the church, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m.
Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Atchison.
Memorials are suggested to St. Benedict Parish and to Mount St. Scholastica and may be left in care of the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home, with whom funeral care has been entrusted. As published in the Atchison Globe.
