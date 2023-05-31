Cappleman, Wayne 1933-2023

MUSCOTAH, Kan. Wayne Cappleman, 90, of Muscotah, Kansas, peacefully passed away Monday, May 29, 2023, at The South Pines, in Holton, Kansas, with family at his side. He was born Jan. 23, 1933, in Ripley, Mississippi, the son of Will Marr and Arkie Mae (Hodges) Cappleman.

Wayne attended school until the tenth grade; he quit school to help his father, whom had developed cancer. He later earned his GED. Wayne worked for Goodyear and from 1953 to 1972, he worked for FMC in Lawrence as an oil additive producer. He was also a farmer and stockman most of his life.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.