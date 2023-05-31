Cappleman, Wayne 1933-2023

MUSCOTAH, Kan. Wayne Cappleman, 90, of Muscotah, Kansas, peacefully passed away Monday, May 29, 2023, at The South Pines, in Holton, Kansas, with family at his side. He was born Jan. 23, 1933, in Ripley, Mississippi, the son of Will Marr and Arkie Mae (Hodges) Cappleman.
Wayne attended school until the tenth grade; he quit school to help his father, whom had developed cancer. He later earned his GED. Wayne worked for Goodyear and from 1953 to 1972, he worked for FMC in Lawrence as an oil additive producer. He was also a farmer and stockman most of his life.
He was a member of Lakeview Faith Chapel.
Wayne married Naomi Sue Routh on March 16, 1951 in Effingham, Kansas. She preceded him in death on March 29, 2021, after 70 years of marriage.
He was also preceded in death by his parents, Will and Arkie Cappleman; son, Paul Cappleman; two sisters, Sarah Blanch Hadley Shelton; and an infant sister, Jewel Frances Cappleman; seven brothers, Dallas, Victor, Bonnie, Harold, Billie, his twin, Wade, James Cappleman; and a grandson, Derek William Wayne Cappleman.
Survivors include three sons, Stephen Cappleman (Nancy) of Holton, David Cappleman (Debbie) of Raymore, Missouri and Duane Cappleman (Lou) of Concepcion, Texas; daughter, Jennalee Riley (Shawn) of Holton; seven grandchildren; one step-grandchild; 19 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral Service will be 11 a.m. Friday, June, 2, 2023, at the Mercer Funeral Home in Holton.
Burial will follow at the Muscotah Cemetery.
Family will greet friends one hour prior to service time.
Memorials may be given to the Lakeview Faith Chapel c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436.
