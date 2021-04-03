Naomi S. Cappleman
HOLTON, Kan. Naomi Sue Cappleman, 85, of Holton, Kansas, joined the Saints in Heaven on Monday, March 29, 2021.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Mercer Funeral Home in Holton. Burial will follow at the Muscotah Cemetery. Naomi will lie in state beginning Wednesday, March 31, 2021, until 6 p.m.
Memorials may be given to Lakeview Faith Chapel c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436.
To leave a special message for the family, visit www.mercerfuneralhomes.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
