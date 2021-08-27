Ida Louise Cantwell was born Dec. 22, 1933, in Parnell, Kansas, to Ida and Wayne Hale and went to be with Jesus on Aug. 9, 2021.
She grew up in Atchison, where she met Carl Cantwell. They married July 13, 1949.
They had three children: Dianna (Cantwell) Beasley, Ronnie Eugene Cantwell and Cathy Louise (Cantwell) Davis. They lived in Atchison, Duncan, Oklahoma, Bethany, Oklahoma and Warr Acres, Oklahoma.
Louise worked in the Wonder Bread/Hostess bakery from 1960 to 1986.
She and Carl opened Western Submarine Sandwich shop on 39th and Rockwell in Bethany, Missouri for about 10 years, and then worked for the Putnam City Schools cafeteria.
She is survived by: brother, Albert Hale; daughters, Dianna Beasley and Cathy Davis; grandchildren: Connie Brandt, Blake Davis and Tracy Elliott; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandson.
Louise was a strong matriarchal figure, fiercely devoted to her family and a trusted counselor to her family, whether just needing a recipe or to know how to cope with lifes trials.
Louise was preceded in death by: husband, Carl Cantwell; a son, Ronnie in 2011; half-sisters: Inger Rupert Martin, Hazel Rupert Roloff, Grace Rupert Cowley, Lila Rupert Minnick Woods, Lois Hale Stevens; and a brother Hugh Hale. As published in the Atchison Globe.
