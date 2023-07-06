Joseph David Campbell, age 47, of Atchison, died unexpectedly, on Friday, June 30, 2023, at his home.
A service to celebrate and remember Joes life was July 6, 2023, at 1 p.m. at the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home with Rev. Jeremy Heppler, OSB as officiant.
He was laid to rest at Sunset Memory Gardens.
Memorials may be left to the Atchison Humane Society in care of the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home with whom funeral care has been entrusted.
Joe was born on July 6, 1975, in Atchison, the son of Clayton Campbell and Rebecca Becky (Wissman). He attended public schools in Atchison. He worked at a locker plant in Topeka, Kansas, while in high school until he began with Atchison Castings as a machinist for 18 years until he had to step away for health reasons.
Joe enjoyed life and loved to fish, mainly on the Missouri River, his river name was No Hookem Joe. He would spend as time as he could riding his Harley and taking care of his own maintenance on his bike. We cant forget to mention that he really enjoyed a cold beer. He did things his own way on his own terms but would do anything for anyone whether he knew you or not. Above all else, he loved his family and had many friends that he was very loyal too.
Left to cherish his memory include his mother, Becky Tinklin (Richard Norris); his brothers, James (Wendy) Campbell, Jeff (Shelley) Campbell, Jeremy (Ashley) Campbell, Jason Campbell; step-brothers, Tim and Donnie Tinklin; his girlfriend, who he cared deeply for, Jenny Martin; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, and his stepfather, Jerry Tinklin. As published in the Atchison Globe.
