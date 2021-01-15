Jimmy Lavon Campbell Jimmy C, 72, of Atchison, Kansas, passed away Jan. 10, 2021
Graveside Services were Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery. Care has been entrusted to the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home.
Jimmy was born on June 9, 1948, in Atchison, the son of the late Gilbert C. and Sophia (Burton) Campbell. He attended Washington Grade School and Atchison High School.
He was employed at Rockwell in Atchison before moving and working various jobs in California. He returned to Atchison where he was employed with Fargo Assembly until his retirement in 2010.
He was a member of Second Christian Church. He enjoyed fishing with his favorite spot being Dam #8. He also enjoyed travelling, playing dominos, watching cooking shows, cooking and was a dedicated Kansas City Chiefs fan.
Left to cherish his memory include his children, Pamela Kelly Davis, Leavenworth, Kansas, Kenny Snoddy, Madison, Wisconsin, Tamala (Dan) Hill, Pensacola, Flrida, Jimmy Lovell Byrd, St. Joseph, Missouri, Lavon Robinson, Boston, Maryland; two brothers, Gilbert C. Campbell, Topeka, Kansas, Kenneth W. Campbell, Farmington, New Mexico; two sisters, Frances (Harl Jr.) Sampson, Farmington, Betty Winrow, Omaha, Nebraska; 17 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren.
Others left to cherish his memory include his other brother, Lonnie D. Dudley; sister-in-law, Norma L. Campbell; brother-in-law, Matthew Chic Downing; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Nikki Campbell; a grandchild, Ravyn Hill; his siblings, Sophia E. Boldridge, Clarence L. Campbell, Gracie Campbell, Clifford Tip G. Campbell, Phil S. Campbell, Shirley Downing. As published in the Atchison Globe.
