LANCASTER, Kan. Duane Loyd Cameron, 80, of Lancaster, Kansas, passed away, on Sunday, June 25, 2023.
He was born June 17, 1943, in Atchison, to John L. and Jennie E. Cameron.
He served his country as a machinist, in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War aboard the aircraft carrier USS Bon Homme Richard CVA-31.
Duane married Lucille Ann Erpelding, on April 7, 1972. His loving wife preceded him in death, on July 19, 2016.
He was a welder, machinist and steel worker at Rockwell International & Atchison Casting, for over 40 years.
Duane most enjoyed tinkering with engines and engineering items around his property. He liked to hunt and fish, but enjoyed watching the wildlife even more. He loved his dogs and cats. He enjoyed cheering for the Chiefs, Royals and Jayhawks.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his two brothers, John J. and William T.; and his sister, Dorothy Mae Ford.
Survivors include his two sons, Steven Cameron and John Cameron.
Committal services for both Duane and Lucille will be scheduled at a later date at Leavenworth National Cemetery.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
