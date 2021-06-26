Callahan, Timothy J. 1956-2021

LANCASTER, Kan. Timothy John Tim Callahan, 65, Mayor of Lancaster, Kansas, died unexpectedly on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at the St. Louis Church, Good Intent with Fr. Hughes Sundeme as Celebrant. Burial will follow in the Lancaster Cemetery, Lancaster, Kansas. A parish rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 25, at the St. Louis Church, Good Intent with visitation to follow until 8:30 pm.
Memorials are suggested to the St. Louis Church or the Atchison County Emergency Medical Services and may be sent in care of the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home who is handling the arrangements.
Condolences and remembrances may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com.
Tim was born on May 15, 1956, in Lancaster, Kansas, the son of Thomas and Beulah B. Pete (Dittemore) Callahan. He graduated from Atchison County Community High School in 1974. Tim worked as a mechanic and owned and operated the Lancaster Oil, LLC since 1978. He was a member of the St. Louis Church, Good Intent, served and was presently Mayor of Lancaster, member of the Lions Club, Lancaster, lifetime member of the Jaycees, was a registered EMT, volunteered for Fire Department and Rescue. Tim enjoyed the 4th of July Celebration and St. Patricks Day, mushroom hunting, and especially his grandchildren and family.
He was married to Sandra Sandy Vittitoe on June 26, 1982. She survives of the home, Lancaster.
Additional survivors include two sons, Karl (Kristy) Callahan, Atchison, Kansas, and Tony Whitlock, Moatsville, West Virginia; a daughter, Heather Callahan, Atchison; two brothers, Glenn Cork Callahan, Lancaster, and Dale Callahan, Effingham, Kansas; three sisters, Eddie (Mark) Burke, Denton, Kansas, Kate (Cliff) Oswald, Effingham, and Coleen Cavanaugh, Effingham; and ten grandchildren.
His parents preceded him in death. As published in the Atchison Globe.
