Cairo, Lenora E. 1954-2022

Lenora Ellen Cairo, 68, of Atchison, died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at the Atchison Medicalodge.
Lenora was born on Sept. 6, 1954, in Louisiana, Missouri, the daughter of Robert Lewis and Nellie Annie Irene (Adams) Welch, Sr.
She graduated from Bowling Green High School and earned an associate degree in Art at Hannibal LaGrange College. Lenora worked for over 30 years as the activities director for the State of Missouri at the Northwest Missouri Psychiatric Rehabilitation Center, St. Joseph. After retiring from there, she was a bus driver for the Guidance Center and USD 409, here in Atchison. Lenora taught art and had a mural on the wall in the former Artist Box location. She was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church, where she enjoyed attending church and Bible Study. She also enjoyed playing pitch, going garage sale-ing looking for deer and mushroom hunting.
She was married to Phillip Sonny Cairo on June 28, 1986, at Trinity Lutheran Church. He survives of the home.
Additional survivors include: two sons, Aaron (Kylee) Cairo and Joshua Cairo, both of Atchison; five step-daughters; Angie Cairo, and Meredith Scherer, both of Atchison, Christy (Derek) Noll, Horton, Kansas, Tina (J.R.) Bilderback, Atchison and Veronica Fultz, Huron, Kansas; two stepsons, Rick (Rhonda) Cairo, Atchison and Mike (Roberta) Cairo, Horton; two brothers, Joseph E. Welch, Kansas City, Missouri and Charles D. Welch, St. Joseph, Missouri; a sister, Anita Niffen, Bowling Green, Missouri; 26 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by: her parents; a stepson, Tony Cairo; siblings include: a twin sister, Loretta E. (Welch) Keller, Robert L. Welch Jr., Bettie N. (Welch) Darby, Lillian Jeanette (Welch) Paxton, Wilma F. (Welch) Furgason, Michael G. Welch, Christina M. (Welch) Evans; nieces: Sheryl Welch, Margaret Niffen, Jennifer Niffen; and nephews, Robert Welch III, Glenn D Niffen.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at the Trinity Lutheran Church, with Rev. Robert Ziegler officiating.
The family will receive friends from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home.
The body will be cremated following the service and internment of the cremated remains will be at a later date, in the Doniphan Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the Trinity Lutheran School Endowment or Grant Fund and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Condolences to the family may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
