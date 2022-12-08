Cairo, Lenora E. 1954-2022

Lenora Ellen Cairo, 68, of Atchison, died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at the Atchison Medicalodge.

Lenora was born on Sept. 6, 1954, in Louisiana, Missouri, the daughter of Robert Lewis and Nellie Annie Irene (Adams) Welch, Sr.

Service information

Dec 8
Visitation
Thursday, December 8, 2022
6:30PM-8:00PM
Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home
800 Kansas Ave
Atchison, KS 66002
Dec 9
Service
Friday, December 9, 2022
11:30AM
Trinity Lutheran Church-Atchison
603 N 8th
Atchison, KS 66002
