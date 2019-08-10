Dorothy Cairo, 89, formerly of Atchison, Kansas, passed away on Aug. 5, 2019.
Dorothy was born Nov. 25, 1929, in Troy, Kansas, daughter of the late Ray and Alta Weinberg.
She married Henry Cairo on Dec. 24, 1947. He preceded her in death on May 22, 1985.
Dorothy is survived by: her four children; Linda Theurer, Ft. Worth, Texas, Danny Cairo, Anniston, Alabama, Vickie Minnick, Canyon Lake, Texas and Debbie Lopata, Kansas City, Missouri; 12 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and one brother, Ray Weinberg, Guthrie, Kentucky.
A private graveside service will be held.
As published in the Atchison Globe.
