Bush, Robert F. 1930-2021

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. Robert F. (Bob) Bush passed peacefully at home on April 22, 2021. He was born to Francis Bush and Catherine (Barry) Bush on June 6, 1930 in Atchison, Kansas. Catherine died during childbirth with Kathleen in 1938, forever changing the lives of Bob and his younger siblings Mary Lou and Tom. The family was blessed on Sept. 23, 1942 when Francis remarried Mary Langan from Emporia, Kansas.
Bob was raised in Atchison and attended Maur Hill High School and St. Benedict College. In 1951 Bob married Norma Loroff of Troy, Kansas. They had four children, Marta, Michael, Catherine and Stephen. They were members of Christ the King parish and school in Kansas City, Kansas. In 1967 the family moved to Blue Springs, Missouri. Bob was active in the St. John LaLande parish and school community, serving on committees led by Msgr. Emmett Summers, including construction of the new church.
Bob began his professional career with Caterpillar distributor Hobson Company and later with Dean-Hanes Machinery in Kansas City, Missouri. In 1965 Bob and partner, Thomas Evans started Bush-Evans Machinery in Concordia, Missouri. Their outstanding reputation soon reached across the entire country. The thriving business served land improvement contractors and industry leaders in mining, waste and road construction. Bob enjoyed the business travel with company pilot Emmit Williams of Marshall, Missouri.
Bob sold his ownership to Tom Evans in the early 1980s and founded Bush Construction Machinery with sons, Michael and Stephen in Grain Valley, Missouri. Bob retired in 2005 after more than sixty years in the machinery industry.
Bob was a devout Catholic who loved his family. He loved fishing, hunting and trap shooting. Bob also played golf and enjoyed the time with friends at the Country Club of Blue Springs and Lakewood Oaks.
Preceded in death are his father; mother; stepmother; brother, Thomas; sister, Kathleen; half-brothers, Charles and James; half-sister, Mary Dorothy; and son, Stephen.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Norma (Loroff); sister, Mary Lou Weatherford; half siblings, Elizabeth Adams (Walter), Richard Bush, Virginia Lefler (Bob), John Bush (Jackie), Barb Bush; daughters, Marta Roney (Robert) and Catherine Herndon (Thomas); son, Michael Bush, and grandchildren, Robert Roney III (Elizabeth), Matthew Roney (Kimberly), Nisha Gaffney (Michael), TJ Herndon (Jennifer), Tyler Herndon (Christina), Jessica Crocker (Andrew), and Steve Bush (Nicky) and 13 great-grandchildren.
Bob will always be remembered for his integrity, sense of humor, love for his family and passion for the great outdoors.
His family will receive friends and family from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, April 26, 2021, at St. John LaLande Catholic Church, 805 N.W. RD Mize Rd, Blue Springs, MO. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at the church. Interment will follow at the Blue Springs Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, his family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Sister Servants of Mary at 800 N. 18th Street, Kansas City, KS.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Meyers Funeral Chapel in Blue Springs. Memories of Bob and words of comfort for his family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
