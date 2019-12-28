Burns, Sylvia L. 1946-2019

EARLY, Iowa Sylvia Lea Burns, 73, of Early, formerly of Effingham, Kansas, died on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at the Blackhawk Care Center, Lake View, Iowa.
Sylvia was born on April 12, 1946, in Omaha, Nebraska.
She was later adopted by Robert E. and Helen I. (Rigdon) Hamon.
She graduated from Atchison County Community High School in 1964.
Sylvia worked as a certified nurses aide in Sac City, Iowa, and then as a factory worker for a turkey processing plant, in Storm Lake, Iowa.
She was married to Donald R. Burns, on July 4, 1964. They were later divorced.
Sylvia and Don reconciled years later and Don became Sylvias caretaker once she was unable to care for herself.
Sylvia enjoyed playing cards and doing puzzles.
Survivors include: two sons, Donald R. (Lynann) Burns, Spirit Lake, Iowa, and Ricky A. Burns, Storm Lake; two daughters, Sherri (Larry) Vesterby, Ames, Iowa, and Sandra K. (James) Kracht, Aurelia, Iowa; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by: her parents, Robert and Helen; brother, Jarrold; and grandson, Jamie Lee.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, with Rev. Al Schirmacher officiating.
Burial will follow in the Oak Hill Cemetery, Atchison, Kansas.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Cancer Society, and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Condolences to the family may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.