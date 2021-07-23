Burns, Olive E.

Olive E. Burns
TOPEKA, Kan. Olive Eloise Burns, 79, of Topeka, Kansas, formerly of Atchison, passed away Friday, July 16, 2021.
Mrs. Burns was employed by Ft. Leavenworth Public Schools, Atchison Catholic Schools, USD 409 School District and Benedictine College where she received the Outstanding Teacher of the Year in 1991. She retired in 1998.
She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Atchison.
Olive married Paul Michael Mike Burns on July 24, 1971, in Atchison. He survives.
Other survivors include her daughter, Amy Burns of Lawrence, Kansas; her grandson, Grant Brooke; her brother, Eric (Toni) Dempsey of Blue Springs, Missouri; a niece and two nephews.
Honoring her request, cremation is planned. A memorial ceremony will be held 10 a.m., Friday, July 23, 2021, at the Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd., Topeka, KS. The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mount St. Scholastica Convent, 801 S. 8th Street, Atchison, KS 66002.
To view a full obituary and leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.