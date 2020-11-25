ST. JOSEPH, Mo. Tony Burnett, 64, St. Joseph, Missouri, died Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
He was born Sept. 8, 1956, in Atchison, to Nathaniel and Royetta (Ford) Burnett, Sr.
Tony loved cooking.
He enjoyed woodworking and bass fishing.
Tony was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Robert Matthews, Sr.
Survivors include his wife, Donna Burnett; stepchildren, Jamie and Darren; sisters, Rita Roland and Nellie (Marlin) Ferguson, and brothers, Nathaniel, Jr., Oscar, Maurice, Calvin, Pierre and Nathaniel Sonny.
Memorial Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.
Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
