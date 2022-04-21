Burkart, Kenneth E. 1940-2022

LAWRENCE, Kan. Kenneth Eugene Burkart (Kenny), 82, of Lawrence, passed away on April 19, 2022, surrounded by family at Lawrence Memorial Hospital.
Ken was born Jan. 3, 1940, to Paul John and Mary Helen (Lucias) Burkart in Atchison and grew up on the family farm in rural Atchison.
He graduated in 1958, from Maur Hill Prep School in Atchison.
He continued his education at Central Tech Institute in Kansas City, where he graduated with a degree in electronics.
Ken married Evelyn Marie Cooley of Atchison, KS on Dec. 30, 1959. They were married for 60 years.
He had a long career at the University of Kansas in electronic communication services. Prior to his work at KU, he worked in electronic manufacturing at the Atomic Energy Commission in Kansas City, Missouri and Toretel in Grandview, Missouri.
Ken was a devout Catholic and long-time member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Lawrence.
He loved following his children and grandchildrens sporting events and activities and was happiest at family gatherings. Other hobbies included fishing and woodworking, along with following his favorite sporting teams, the Jayhawks, Chiefs and Royals.
He is survived by his wife, Evelyn and children: Terry (Heather) Burkart, Andy (Barb) Burkart, Randy Burkart, Wendy Dickey (Bill Thomas), Krista Johnson (Jeff), Sarah (Shane) Maas. He is also survived by: 14 grandchildren: Courtney (Matt) Stanley, Kyra (John) Blecker, Carter Burkart (Julia Klein), Nick (Sarah) Burkart, Drew Burkart (Elizabeth Thompson), Allen (Chelsea) Burkart, Paige (Caleb) Hiss, Hanna Dickey, Trent Johnson, Max Johnson, Leah Johnson, Dakota Maas, Owen Maas, Brooklin Maas and seven great-grandchildren.
Sibling survivors include: Jack Burkart, Wayne Burkart, Tommy Burkart, Kathy Winter and Janie Moran.
Ken is preceded in death by his parents and grandchildren, Hailee and Jared.
In lieu of flowers, Ken asked for memorial donations to the March of Dimes. The March of Dimes was instrumental in supporting his teenage recovery from polio and he was forever grateful for their work and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.
A private burial will be held on Monday afternoon.
Visitation for family and friends will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, April 25, at Warren McElwain Mortuary, 120 W 13th St. in Lawrence.
A brief service will follow the visitation.
For more information or to post a condolence go to warrenmcelwain.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
