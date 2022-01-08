Burge, Wesley A. 1957-2021

Wesley Alan Burge, 64, of Atchison, passed away on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at Providence Hospital, Kansas City, Kansas.
Wesley was born on Sept. 24, 1957, in Atchison, the son of Donald and Venita J. (Goodman) Burge.
He had attended grade school in a one room school in Sumner, graduated from Atchison High School in 1975, and attended NEKS Vo-Tech School in Atchison.
Wes worked as a concrete finisher for Local Union #518 for many years. He attended the Faith Bible Fellowship Church, was a member of Local Union # 518, and enjoyed fishing, fish frys and spending time with family.
Survivors include: a daughter, Ashley Burge, Atchison; a son, Eric Burge, Atchison; his father, Donald Burge, Atchison; two brothers, Arthur Wayne Burge and Richard Dean Burge, both of Atchison; a sister, Rebecca Burge-Jones, Atchison; three grandchildren: Brody Burge, Peyton Burge and Brayden Schubert.
His mother, Venita J. Burge-Pennington, and two brothers, Donnie Lee and Kurtiss Burge preceded him in death.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home with Rev. Stephan Lucas officiating.
Burial will follow in the Sumner Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are to help with final expenses and made be sent in care of the funeral home.
Condolences to the family may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
