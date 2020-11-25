Burge, Lisa M.

Lisa M. Burge
PLATTE CITY, Mo. Lisa Marie (Kidwell) Burge peacefully and gracefully left her earthly bonds to join our maker on Nov. 22, 2020. She was 60 years young. Born in Rushville, Missouri, a beloved daughter and the eighth of nine siblings of Edward Ed and Gertrude "Trudy Kidwell, Lisa passed after a brave and gallant battle against lung cancer. In her last days, she was afforded the dignity to be supported and cared for with love, compassion, and decency from her sisters and family.
Left to cherish her memory are her sisters, Anna Lynn (Joe) Poss, Gail (Steve) Goldberg, Donna (Larry) Geritz, Denise (Gene) Day, and Jan (Darrin) Crockett; brothers, Ben (Judy) Kidwell and Jeff (Peggy) Kidwell; and numerous nieces, nephews, family, friends, and her cat, Roxi.
Lisa graduated from West Platte High School in 1980 and was proud of her Baptist faith. She lived in the local area her entire life, and enjoyed extensive travel throughout our heartland with our parents.
Lisa married Dwight Dean Burge on June 5, 1993, in the Short Creek Baptist Church in Rushville. Even after their divorce, they remained lifelong friends.
Lisa adored all of her nephew and nieces, always asking for new photos and to inquire on their well-being. Send pictures! She cherished any time spent with her dear friend, Anita Lewis, and her dog, Bella. As a lifelong devoted KC Chiefs fan, come game day, she was always game on and was well versed on all the players, but Mahomes was her man! She was an avid fan of WWE and all things smack down wrestling. A videophile with an extensive library, Lisa also enjoyed painting, crafts, and puzzles.
We will forever cherish her gracious, innocent, and unimposing soul for facing and overcoming enormous obstacles, the bravery in which she faced them, the courage to accept the outcome, and her unequivocal love for her family. May she forever Rest In Peace.
A graveside service will take place Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Sugar Creek Cemetery in Rushville. Masks and social distancing will be required. Lisa will be interred with our parents and our oldest brother, Robert Wayne.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the American Cancer Society or Heartland Hospice.
Arrangements by Vaughn Funeral Home, Weston, MO. 816.386.2281.
www.vaughnfuneralhomes.com As published in the Atchison Globe.
