Gwendlyn Buford, age 73, of Atchison, Kansas passed away Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020.
Visitation with the family will be on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, from 10 until 11 a.m. at the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Oak Hill Cemetery with Rev. Paul Kelley officiating. Care has been entrusted to the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.arensbergpruett.com.
Gwen was born on Dec. 15, 1946, in West Memphis, Arkansas, the daughter of Horace Greer and Mary Lucille Buford. She attended schools in Arkansas.
She was employed in housekeeping at St. John Hospital for most of her working career but spent her last working years at Columbia Hospital, both in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. After retiring, she spent her free time playing games on her computer.
Left to cherish her memory include her son, Joseph Buford; two sisters, Lottie Buford, Everline Hanmont; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and a sister, Louise Barnes. As published in the Atchison Globe.
