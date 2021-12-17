Buckley, David V. 1936-2021

TOPEKA, Kan. David V. Buckley, 85, passed away Dec. 8, 2021.
He was born Aug. 22, 1936, in Atchison and was preceded in death by: his parents, Doris (Vermette) and John Buckley; sister, Mary Kim Rietman; and aunt, Estelle Hoagland.
David is survived by: Glennie Buckley, his wife of 61 years; daughter, Mary Sean (Gregg) Ratzloff; son, Robert; and five grandchildren: Spencer, Bennett and Alicia Ratzloff, and Clay and Ryan Buckley.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18. at Penwell-Gabe.
Inurnment will follow at Topekas Memorial Park Cemetery, 6th and Gage.
Contributions may be made to SCARS (Second Chance Animal Rescue Society), Helping Hands, Washburn Law School, or the Topeka Rescue Mission.
The family request that those in attendance for the service wear a mask.
To view the full obituary and to leave a message for the family online, please visit: www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.