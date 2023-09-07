Bruggen, JoAnne 1929-2023

KANSAS CITY, Mo. JoAnne (Jody) Bruggen, 94, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend passed away on Sat. Aug. 26, 2023, at her home in Kansas City, Missouri, surrounded by family.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, at Trinity Episcopal Church in Atchison, with Fr. Jon Hullinger, Rector, officiating.
A private interment will be in the Trinity Episcopal Garden.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Trinity Episcopal Church Memorial Garden, the Atchison Childrens Library, or Crossroads Hospice, and may be sent in care of the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home who is handling the arrangements.
Jody was born on July 12, 1929, in Rochelle, Illinois, the daughter of Lloyd A. and Margaret (Shear) Koritz. She graduated Salutatorian from Rochelle Township High School, Rochelle. She graduated from the University of Illinois with a Bachelor of Science degree in Early Childhood Development and Family Relations. Jody worked as Director/Teacher of the Atchison YMCA Preschool and the Neenah, WI YMCA Preschool. She was President of the Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority and was a member of the Panhellenic Council. She was elected to the Sigma Chi Sweetheart Court. Jody enjoyed sports in her youth and swam competitively. Mrs. Bruggen was a past President, Vice President, Secretary and Director of the Atchison Hospital Auxiliary, a past Vice President and Secretary of the Atchison Library Board of Trustees, a Girl Scout Leader, member of the Bellevue Country Club, National Society of the Colonial Dames of America in Kansas and traveled to the United Kingdom to participate in their founders activities. She served as Secretary for the Atchison Art Association, publicity chairman for the Riverbend Art Fair, Chairman for the National Endowment for Performing Arts 3rd Grade Art Pilot Project, Board member of the Atchison Community Theatre, Publicity Chairman for the United Way Drive and Hospital Auxiliary Follies. She was a member of the Trinity Episcopal Church where she served as a former Sunday School Teacher and on the Altar Guild, Flower Ministry, and member of the St. Marthas Guild.
Jody was a loving wife, mother and doting grandmother. She had a terrific sense of humor. She made us and all who cared for her laugh and had a way of making life feel lighter even up until the end. However, her lifes most enduring legacy is the incomparable and ceaseless love she gave her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. From her warm hugs to the delicious meals and desserts she prepared, she nourished her family in countless ways. No accomplishment by her children or grandchildren was too small to celebrate. To her familys irritation at times, she endlessly documented her loves ones lives and times spent together with photographs and scrapbooks that will be a treasured testament to the deep love she gave. Jody was a super nurturer who cared deeply for her family and friends. She was a voracious reader, supporter of many charities, genealogist researcher, avid KU fan, and lover of life. She enjoyed family vacations spent in Cabo San Lucas, Baja and the family lake home in Park Rapids, Minnesota. When we think of Jody, we like to picture her here with a good book, laying out and enjoying the sun, on a perfect blue-sky day.
Jody was married to her college sweetheart, Richard J. Dick Bruggen on June 30, 1951, in Rochelle. Mr. Bruggen preceded her in death on June 30, 2007.
She is survived by her daughters, Leslie (Jack) Ferguson, Lees Summit, Missouri, and Margaret Meg (William) Zahner, Kansas City; and son, Dr. Joel T. (Shannon) Bruggen, Winston Salem, North Carolina; seven grandchildren, Lindsay (Joel) Lyngar, John Ferguson, Ellie (David) Filston, Ben Bruggen, Katy (Matt) Castilleja, Claire and Liam Zahner; and five great- grandchildren, James, Luke and Noah Lyngar, Kalliope Garcia, Wren Castilleja; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister, Mary Jane Greenwood; and brother Dr. L. Thomas Koritz.
