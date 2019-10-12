Bruce, Deva C. 1941-2019

ATCHISON, Kan. Deva Carol Bruce, 78, of Atchison, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, in Atchison.
She was born May 22, 1941, in DeKalb, Missouri, daughter of the late Margaret and William Shelton.
She graduated from DeKalb High School, and worked at Atchison Leather and Berger Leather.
She was very faithful, and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and good friends at Trinity Place.
She was a member of the DeKalb Christian Church.
Deva was preceded in death by: her husband, Jim Bruce; parents; and sister, Sally Dishman.
Survivors include: daughters, Angie (Kennedy) Johnson, Lees Summit, Missouri, and Sara Linck, Atchison; brother, Billy Shelton, Sierra Vista, Arizona; grandchildren: William, Margaret, Ruby and Allen Linck, and Chase and Lily Johnson.
A Celebration of life service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, at the Sugar Creek Christian Church, Rushville, Missouri.
She will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Memorials are requested to: The Deva Bruce Memorial Fund, for the benefit of her grandchildren.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.