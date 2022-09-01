Brown, Stephen P. 1946-2022

Stephen Paul Brown, 76, lifelong resident of Atchison, peacefully passed away on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at the Atchison Senior Village.
Stephen was born on Aug. 7, 1946, the son of Harry A. and Jennie F. (Baker) Brown.
He attended Atchison Public School and later the Achievement Services of Northeast Kansas programs. Stephen was well-known to many locals, particularly on his adventures some years ago during his downtown route that he maintained for so many years. Several articles were written for the newspaper to recognize his love of Atchison and its residents. He had many interests, including favorite programs and movies, listening to the local news on the radio, phoning all his friends and relatives, following the city action on his scanner, family get-togethers, church events, bowling with Special Olympics, as well as having various opportunities to travel with relatives and the Downing family. He will forever be remembered as someone who never met a stranger. His favorite thing was to visit with anyone and everyone, with sincere interest and concern.
Stephen was preceded in death by: his parents, Harry A. and Jennie F. (Baker) Brown; his eldest brother, Jerry A. Brown; and our dear family friend, Naomi V. Downing.
He is survived by: his brother and sister, Donald Judson Brown of Atchison and Kathleen Brown Davis of St. Louis, Missouri; nephew and nieces include: Jay Benedict Brown of Colorado, Judson Matthew Brown of Topeka, Kansas, Delana Brown (Richard) Burris of Ladson, South Carolina and Megan Davis Schlottog (Tighe) of Phoenix, Arizona; and nine great nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to recognize as honorary pallbearers the Officers of the Atchison Police Department and the Firefighters and First Responders from the Atchison Fire Department. Stephen was one of your biggest supporters and the years of attention and visits to him are greatly appreciated.
Graveside services and burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at Sunset Memory Gardens, Atchison.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of service at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, who is handling the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial contributions in his honor to the Achievement Services or the Second Christian Church and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Condolences to the family may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
