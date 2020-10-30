Brown, Nancy A. 1940-2020

WATHENA, Kan. Nancy Ann Louise Brown, 79, of Wathena, Kansas, died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at the Wathena Health Care, Wathena.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home with Elder Jeff Atkins officiating. Burial will follow in the Sugar Creek, Rushville, Missouri. The family will receive friends from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to Community Christian Church, St. Joseph, Missouri, and may be sent in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www.beckerdyer.com.
Nancy was born Oct. 28, 1940, the daughter of Lowell Sanford Babe and Rose May (Pate) Worrell. She worked for the Atchison Mop Factory before becoming a secretary for 26 years for Atchison Hospital and Mosaic Life Care. Nancy was a member of the Willis Christian Church. She enjoyed playing the piano for church services, mowing the lawn, gardening, sewing and cooking.
Nancy married Charles Brown on Dec. 16, 1960, in Lamar, Missouri, he survives of the home. Additional survivors include a son, Marc Brown, Lebo, Kansas; two daughters, Michelle (Robert) Harsch, Strasburg, Colorado, Millisa Brown, Lees Summit, Missouri; a sister, Rosie Maycroft, Atchison; one grandson, Michael Harsch.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Michael Brown; two brothers, Jim and Robert Worrell; and three sisters, Margaret Worrell, Betty Armontrout and Doris Mawdsley. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.