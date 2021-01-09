Brown, Dewey H. 1936-2021

Dewey Harold Brown, 84, of Atchison, passed away Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, after a lengthy illness.
A memorial graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Sunset Memory Gardens in Atchison. Memorial contributions are suggested to ELCA World Hunger Program and may be sent in care of Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral home who will be handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.beckerdyer.com.
Dewey was born Sept. 5, 1936, in Easton, Kansas, the son of William and Bernice Petesch Brown. He attended Washington Grade School and Atchison High School. He was a member of St. Marks Lutheran Church where he and Barbara Jean Clark were united in marriage on Aug. 14, 1955.
Dewey worked for Yost Motor Company during school then for the Luxra Mfg. Company and Williams Pipeline. He owned Deweys Garage in the 800 block of Main for several years and then worked for Phalen Chevrolet and Atchison Grain Company. Leaving there he worked at We-Mac until his retirement in 1998. Dewey was a member of the Elks Lodge #647 in Atchison since 1972. He held a private pilot license and always enjoyed flying, having made several remarkable trips with his friends. Dewey enjoyed mowing grass and making hay before being diagnosed with COPD and later open heart surgery. He enjoyed his shop where he and his faithful dog, Elsie, would spend time visiting with friends and fixing things for himself and others. He was an extremely capable mechanic, and a loving and generous husband, father, and grandfather who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife of the home; one daughter, Dianne (Pat) Knowles, Atchison; three grandchildren, Kathryn (Blake) Woolbright, San Franscisco, California, Jennifer (Josh) Stolz of Blair, Nebraska, and Jason Knowles, Atchison; one step-grandson, Patrick G. Knowles, Holt, Missouri; two great-grandchildren, Isabella and Leo Stolz; one step-great-grandson, Deegan Knowles; one former daughter-in-law, Rebecca Naylor, Olathe, Kansas; and several nieces and a nephew.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his son, William H. Brown and a brother, Samuel Brown. As published in the Atchison Globe.
