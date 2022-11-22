Brown, Barbara J. 1937-2022

Barbara Jean Brown, 85, of Atchison, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Amberwell Atchison.
Jean was born Aug. 7, 1937, in Atchison, the daughter of Harry and Margaret (Matthias) Clark.
She attended Shannon Grade School and graduated from ACCHS in 1955.
Immediately following graduation, she went to work for John Buehler, attorney at law. Jean later moved to Topeka for a brief time working for an insurance company. In 1960, she began working for Blish Mize Silliman. She left Blish Mize in 1969, returning part time in 1970 and back full time in 1976. She worked there until her retirement in 1999.
Jean married Dewey Harold Brown on Aug. 14, 1955, at St. Marks Lutheran Church, where she was a lifelong member. Over the years, she served as Superintendent of the Junior Department, President of WELCA group, interim office worker, church council and financial secretary for the church. Jean held a private pilot license and enjoyed flying with Dewey, who also held a private pilot license. With friends, they would make many long and short trips. She enjoyed crocheting, quilting and cooking many delicious dinners for her family.
Survivors include: a daughter, Dianne (Pat) Knowles, Atchison; three grandchildren: Kathryn (Blake) Woolbright, San Francisco, California, Jennifer (Josh) Stolz of Blair, Nebraska and Jason Knowles, Atchison; one step-grandson, Patrick G. Knowles, Holt, Missouri; two great-grandchildren, Isabella and Leo Stolz; one step-great grandson, Deegan Knowles; one former daughter-in-law, Rebecca Naylor, Olathe, Kansas; and several nieces and a nephew.
She was preceded in death by: her parents; a brother, Harry William Bill Clark; a sister, Dorcas Clark Low; and a son, William Harold Brown.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, Atchison, with Rev. Craig Lantz officiating.
Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Garden, Atchison.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to St. Marks Lutheran Church and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
