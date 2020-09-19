TOPEKA, Kan. Anita C. Brooks, 82, of Topeka, Kansas, passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.
She was born Nov. 16, 1937, in Hillsboro, Kansas, the daughter of the Reverend Kurt and Clara (Schubert) Juengel. She attended high school at Nortonville High School in Nortonville, Kansas.
Anita was employed by the Kansas State Wildlife and Parks Department for 25 years, and then worked several years at the state coroners office.
Anita married Roger D. Brooks on Dec. 3, 1956, in Fort Scott, Kansas. Anita enjoyed Perkins and pinochle, shopping and spending time with her kids and grandkids.
Survivors include two daughters, Kimberley "Kim" E. Brooks of Independence, Missouri, and Karoline "Karrie" E. Brooks of Thousand Oaks, California; and grandchildren, Brandee LaMont, Jessica, Abbey and Ashley Cordell.
She was preceded in death by her stepmother Minnie.
Interment will follow at Zion Lutheran Cemetery, in Hillsboro, Kansas. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be no memorial services.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to local nurses and nursing homes that are helping fight the Covid-19 pandemic.
Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel is assisting the family.
As published in the Atchison Globe.
