Brittain, Mary L. 1928-2020

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. Mary Lee Brittain, 91, of Liverpool, passed away Friday, May 29.
Born on Aug. 1, 1928, to Charles Herbert and Nancy Gertrude (Hendershot) Dunster.
Mary grew up in Atchison, Kansas.
She moved to the Los Angeles, California area after graduating from high school, where she met and married her husband of 58 years, James K. Brittain, who passed away in 2007.
Mary was an avid bowler and tennis player.
She and her doubles partner won two gold medals at the Empire State Senior games.
She was an accomplished seamstress and in addition to sewing for her children and grandchildren, she made outfits for many children in Uganda through Dress Our People at Christ Community United Methodist Church.
She was predeceased by her two sisters and four brothers.
Mary is survived by: her daughters, Anita (Victor) Brittain-Castillo, Jennifer Pulver (Richard Bowen) and Sharon (William) Zingler; four grandchildren: Jessica Pulver and Alissa (Bobby) Henderson, Dylan Zingler and Noah (Willow) Zingler; and one great-grandson, August Henderson.
A private graveside service will be held in Onondaga County Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
A memorial service will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Marys memory may be made to: St. Jude Childrens Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Please sign the Maurer Funeral Home on-line guestbook for Mary to express your condolences to her family. Go to: www.maurerfuneralhome.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
