Brittain, David R. 1945-2023

LENEXA, Kan. David Rees Brittain, a resident of Lenexa, Kansas, formerly of Atchison, passed away in late May 2023, at a local hospice.
David was born in Atchison, where he completed his high school education and later graduated from a respected university in Missouri. Following his education, he served his country with distinction before moving into his professional life.
Beginning his career in journalism, David later transitioned into the healthcare industry, where he held significant roles in public relations and marketing. Davids passions extended beyond his professional life, and he was a skilled horseman with a love for saddle making. He was an active member of several clubs and societies, including a prominent car club and veterans organizations, and he also held membership in the Anglican Church.
David is predeceased by his parents and several siblings.
He is survived by his loving spouse and his sister, who resides in California. He was a cherished father to a son, in Kansas and a daughter, in California, and was a beloved grandfather, to five grandchildren.
His commitment to service, his dedication to his professional work, and his profound love for his family and community leave a legacy that will be remembered by all who knew him.
The celebration of Davids life will take place in Lenexa, in mid-July, 2023. As published in the Atchison Globe.
To plant a tree in memory of Kan. Brittain as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, please log in to leave your message. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log In button at the top of the page and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.