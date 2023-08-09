Briggs, Edward W. 1931-2023

HAWTHORNE, Calif. Edward Willard Briggs died peacefully Sunday, July 30, 2023, in his room at Imperial Crest nursing home, in Hawthorne, California.

Edward was born in 1931 in Atchison, to Edward "Eddie" Briggs and Mamie Lue Jones (later Powell), but was mostly raised by a maternal grandmother and aunt. The first of nine children, he graduated in 1950 from Atchison High School where he sang in chorus, excelled in basketball and track, and served as treasurer of the Hi-Y club.

