Briggs, Edward W. 1931-2023

HAWTHORNE, Calif. Edward Willard Briggs died peacefully Sunday, July 30, 2023, in his room at Imperial Crest nursing home, in Hawthorne, California.
Edward was born in 1931 in Atchison, to Edward "Eddie" Briggs and Mamie Lue Jones (later Powell), but was mostly raised by a maternal grandmother and aunt. The first of nine children, he graduated in 1950 from Atchison High School where he sang in chorus, excelled in basketball and track, and served as treasurer of the Hi-Y club.
Edward went on to attend Kansas Vocational School in Topeka, Kansas. before he was drafted into the Korean War. He received an honorable discharge from the U.S. Navy in 1954. Asked why he chose that military branch, he told his family: "I just wanted to see the world, man." He was fond of his military nickname, "Watashi," Japanese for "I"; thats how his friends greeted him.
After disembarking in San Francisco, California, Edward settled in Los Angeles, California and eventually found work at a foundry, Turner Casting Corporation, as a metalworker. He retired from Turner Casting in 1991, after 25 years of service, but his original dream was to employ his smooth tenor voice as a professional singer.
He is survived by a son, Johnathon Briggs (wife Rhonda Briggs), of Naperville, Illinois; a brother, Gary W. Powell, of Kansas City, Missouri; two sisters, Linda M. Harbin, of Kansas City, and Anna M. Kelley, of Atchison; a granddaughter, Emarie Briggs, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers James W. Powell, of Sacramento, California; Richard W. Powell, of Salt Lake City, Utah; and Gilbert C. Powell, of Kansas City, Missouri; sisters, Loretta L. Whiting, of San Diego, California and Rosemary Skipper, of Omaha, Nebraska.
