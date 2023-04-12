Bridges II, Wilbur E. 1944-2023

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. Wilber Eugene Bill Bridges II, 79, of Fredericksburg passed away on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at his home. He was surrounded by family following a lengthy and courageous battle with ALS.
Bill served his country for 25 years before retiring as a United States Naval Commander in 1991. He then worked as the Director of Information of Technology for the Topeka Public Schools. Bill was a church pianist and Bible Study leader for more than 30 years. He loved the Lord, his family, and was an avid fan of the University of Kansas Jayhawks, his alma mater.
Bill is survived by his wife, Rita Carole Bridges; children, Alexandra Bridges (Robert Orozco), Lysandra Gaston (Mike, deceased), Leslie Honig (Lance), and Dennis Butler (Susan); grandchildren, Jennifer Moureau, Jessica Rabara-Brokate, Haley Taylor, Danielle Schumacher, Tanner Honig, and Isabella Orozco; five great-grandchildren; and his brothers, Dr. Ronald Bridges (Nancy) and Dr. Donald Bridges (Rae).
He was preceded in death by his father, Wilber Doc Bridges and his mother, Thelma Bridges.
A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Spotswood Baptist Church, 4009 Lafayette Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA 22408.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Interment will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Quantico National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Spotswood Baptist Church.
