Bridges II, Wilbur E. 1944-2023

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. Wilber Eugene Bill Bridges II, 79, of Fredericksburg passed away on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at his home. He was surrounded by family following a lengthy and courageous battle with ALS.

Bill served his country for 25 years before retiring as a United States Naval Commander in 1991. He then worked as the Director of Information of Technology for the Topeka Public Schools. Bill was a church pianist and Bible Study leader for more than 30 years. He loved the Lord, his family, and was an avid fan of the University of Kansas Jayhawks, his alma mater.

