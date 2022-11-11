Brewer, Mary A. 1930-2022

Mary Ann Brewer, 92, of Atchison, died on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at the Atchison Senior Village.

Mary Ann Graves was born on March 24, 1930, in Atchison, the daughter of Willis and Bertha (Kelsay) Graves.

Service information

Nov 16
Visitation
Wednesday, November 16, 2022
6:30PM-8:00PM
Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Chapel
800 Kansas Ave.
ATCHISON, KS 66002
Nov 17
Service
Thursday, November 17, 2022
11:00AM
Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Chapel
800 Kansas Ave.
ATCHISON, KS 66002
