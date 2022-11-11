Brewer, Mary A. 1930-2022

Mary Ann Brewer, 92, of Atchison, died on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at the Atchison Senior Village.
Mary Ann Graves was born on March 24, 1930, in Atchison, the daughter of Willis and Bertha (Kelsay) Graves.
Mary Ann was born again on April 25, 1937. She attended Martin East and Washington grade schools and graduated from Atchison High School in 1948.
Mary Ann worked as a nurses aid at the Atchison Hospital and did home care.
Mary Ann was a member of the First Baptist Church, where she served on the Board of Trustees, Board of Christian Education, Board of Pastoral Relations, was Sunday School Superintendent, taught Sunday School for several years, helped with Vacation Bible School and helped with childrens sermons.
Her hobbies included: collecting bird houses, dolls, cats and chickens, and she enjoyed children, grandchildren, hobbies, church and drawing.
She was married to Delbert R. Brewer on May 19, 1949, in Atchison in a double wedding with her sister, Isabelle. Mr. Brewer preceded her in death on Dec. 28, 1999.
Survivors include: a son, Tom Brewer, Texas; and two daughters, Juanita (Kenneth) Gregoire, Atchison; and Kathy (Michael) Schelp, Kansas City, Missouri; a sister, Minnie Graves, Atchison; eight grandchildren: Daniel, Arron, Adam, Kellie, Colby, Patty, Jay, and Scott; and 11 great-grandchildren: Daniel, Joshua, Ashley, Shelby, Brooke, Caleb, Kerny, Nroh-D.J, Loran, Christopher, Riley, Rosey and Collin; and a number of great-great-grandchildren; a daughter-in-law, Renita Brewer; and son-in-law, Terry Burke.
Her parents; husband, Delbert; a son, Ervin Brewer; two daughters, Susan N. Brewer and Dellane Burke; sister, Isabelle Willlmeth; and grandson, Richard, preceded her in death.
Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home with Rev. Joseph Hansen, Pastor of the Carol Baptist Church officiating.
Burial will follow at 11 a.m. at the Leavenworth National Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to the NEKS Hospice and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to the NEKS Hospice and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
