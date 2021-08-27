Gary W. Bratton, age 69, passed from this life on Aug. 20, 2021 at his home.
Gary was born on Dec. 1, 1951, in Atchison, the son of Paul Bratton and Winifred (Green) Bratton.
He went to Parsons, Kansas and Topeka, Kansas for vocational work training.
He began his employment at Jacks Cafe; for a few years, until he began at Atchison Castings, now Bradken, on Sept. 9, 1974, and was a diligent worker in the Custodial Department for 43 years, until his retirement.
He was a faithful member of New Life Assembly of God Church and served as a Sunday School Teacher.
Gary was well known for his genuine kindness to others and his drawings that he shared with so many. He gave so much and asked for so little. Every woman was the most beautiful and every relative was his favorite.
Gary was a fixture at Project Concern, helping out whenever and wherever needed, he could often be seen delivering meals on wheels or just helping out around the building.
He is survived by: his siblings: Betty Bratton Cobbs (Cecil), Denver, Colorado, Shirley Bratton, Riverside, California, Floyd Bratton (Ruth), Omaha, Nebraska, Patricia Bratton Bates (Steven), St. Paul, Minnesota, Diane Bratton Kirven (Kenneth), Ft. Worth, Texas, Gloria Evans (John), Denver, Colorado; an uncle, Arthur Bratton, Atchison; an aunt, Naomi Hutchinson, Lansing, Kansas; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Clifford Bratton and Paul Bratton.
Homegoing services were held Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at First Christian Church with Rev. Ken Watkins officiating.
Interment followed in Oak Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to New Life Assembly of God Church and may be left in care of Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home, with whom care has been entrusted. As published in the Atchison Globe.
