Arthur G. Bratton, 95, of Atchison, died Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at his residence with his loving family by his side.
Arthur was born Sept. 25, 1927, in Atchison, the son of Ewing and Bertha Miller Bratton. He attended Lincoln elementary school and graduated from Atchison High School.
Arthur and Imogene Cushinberry were united in marriage in 1948 in Platte City, Missouri. Mrs. Bratton preceded him in death.
Arthur was employed for many years with the Pillsbury Mill Company in Atchison until his retirement. Following his retirement, he volunteered for Project Concern delivering meals on wheels.
He proudly served his country in the United States Army until his honorable discharge.
He enjoyed singing and driving around town visiting friends in nursing homes and the hospital. Arthur loved large gatherings enabling him to sit and people watch. He was well known for gathering his grandchildren on Sunday and taking them to church.
Survivors include: a son, Jerome Bratton, Atchison; two daughters, Ramona (Keith) Whitely, Houston, Texas, Cinthia Bratton, Atchison; a daughter-in-law, Yolanda Bratton, Atchison; a sister, Naomi Hutchison, Leavenworth, Kansas; 19 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by: two sons, Harry Bratton and Arthur Bratton Jr.; a granddaughter, Dawn Renee Armstrong; three brothers, Donald, Frank and Paul Bratton; and two sisters, Evelyn Clayter Roper and Florence Gillum.
Arthurs life will be celebrated with a Homegoing Service on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at noon at Campbell Chapel A.M.E. Church with Pastor Vernon Winfrey officiating.
He will be laid to rest at Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be on Tuesday, beginning at 11 a.m. at the church.
Funeral care has been entrusted to the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home. As published in the Atchison Globe.
