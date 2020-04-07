Boyle, Mary B. 1948-2020

WINCHESTER, Kan. Mary Beth Boyle, 71, formerly of Atchison, Kansas, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020, at the F.W. Huston Nursing Home, Winchester.
Mary was born June 16, 1948, in Atchison, the daughter of Oral and Melba (Sears) Samuelson.
She was a housewife for a major part of her life and then worked at the Atchison Achievements workshop.
Mary enjoyed drawing, listening to country music, animals, talking on the phone and entertaining visitors.
She married Arthur James Boyle; he proceeded in her in death on June 27, 1991.
Survivors include: two daughters, Leslee and Scott Estes, Gatesville, Texas, and Ann Marie and Dusty Bledsoe, Topeka, Kansas; her mother, Melba Lyster; three brothers: Bruce Werner, George (Elizabeth) Jones and Mike (Donna) McGuin; four sisters: Micki McGuin, Mary Mott, Glenda and Jim Buster; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by: her father; and three brothers: David Lamia, Charles Samuelson and Dwight Lamia; and a sister, Burnita Wolfing.
Mary has been cremated under the direction of the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home.
Memorial services will be at a later date for family and friends.
Memorials are suggested to: Atchison Achievement Services or American Cancer Society, and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.