SHAWNEE, Kan. Geraldine Jeri Boyer, 83, Shawnee, Kansas, died Dec. 24, 2020. She was born Dec. 30, 1936, in St. Joseph, Missouri, to James and Mabel Monaghan. Jeri married Robert Boyer on Jan. 24, 1957 in St. Joseph. Bob and Jeri worked together in their business, Boyers Maintenance Service for over 35 years. They were very active as Jehovahs Witnesses and involved in volunteer bible teaching work and the construction of Kingdom Halls in Kansas and Missouri, and Branch construction in Ecuador, South America.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, in 2015; brother, James Jim Monaghan and wife Marie; sister, Dixie Vines; and son-in-law, Paul Morales.
Survivors include: daughters, Susan Morton, husband Daniel, and Sara Morales; grandchildren, Brooke Churulich and Jared Morton; great- grandchildren, Ronin and Bodie Morton; and many nieces, cousins and friends.
Online guestbook and obituary at www.kansascremation.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.