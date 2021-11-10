Boyd, Walter G. 1959-2021

WETMORE, Kan. Walter George Boyd, 62, of Wetmore, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at the Holton Community Hospital.
He was born Sept. 2, 1959, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, the son of Edwin and Georgia Beasley Boyd.
Walt graduated from El Dorado High School in Albuquerque, in 1977. He received his Bachelors Degree from Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, attended the University of Southern Colorado in Pueblo, New Mexico State University in Albuquerque, the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley, Colorado and received his Masters Degree in theatre from Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kansas.
Walt had worked as a furniture salesman for Slumberland Furniture and Kansas Furniture Mart in Topeka. He also was the Special Education van driver for U.S.D. 501 in Topeka, Kansas.
He had been a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Holton until it closed.
He was a fixture of the Topeka Civic Theatre, Helen Hocker Theatre and Ad Astra Theatre, all in Topeka, and Theatre Atchison. In all, he acted in well over 200 shows, not counting his college performances.
Walt loved the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals and the Dallas Cowboys. He also followed Nascar, especially Jeff Gordon, and he was an old movie buff.
He married Linda Rose Lovell on June 24, 1995, at the First Presbyterian Church in Holton. She survives of the home.
Walt was preceded in death by his parents and a half-brother, Robert.
Other survivors include: two step-sons, Benjamin Benton LaMee and his wife, Vanessa Raine, Memphis, Tennessee and Adam Michael LaMee, Seneca, Kansas; and a sister, Debra Batts, Albuquerque.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at the Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Holton, Kansas.
Cremation will follow the service.
Walt will lie in state after noon on Wednesday at the funeral home, where visitation will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Nemaha County Training Center, Theatre Atchison or the Topeka Civic Theatre and Academy, and may be sent in care of the funeral home, PO Box 1034, Holton, KS 66436.
Online condolences may be made at chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
