EFFINGHAM, Kan. Larry Lee Bowyer, 83, of Effingham, Kansas, died Monday, March 29, 2021.
Larry was born in Concordia, Kansas, on Nov. 24, 1937, to Ross and Iva Linton. Iva died of a blood clot three days after Larry was born. Ross sister, Mae and her husband, William Bowyer, adopted Larry.
Larry graduated high school from Iola, Kansas, and further attended Allen County Community College, Kansas State University, Baker University (graduating with Bachelor of Chemistry with a minor in religion), Boston University (graduating with Master of Divinity), Ecumenical Institute at Chateau de Bossey (World Council of Churches/University of Geneva). Larry served as a United Methodist Minister until 2009 in Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Kansas.
Larry married Katherine Fitzpatrick in 1963. They had two children, Amy and Lara. After their divorce in 1989, Larry married Beverly Randall and welcomed her two children, Jenni and Kristin.
Larry was also an archeologist and traveled to the Holy Land. He was an avid book lover and wrote several books (poems) mainly on his mission works (Mexico, Kenya, Haiti, as well as recovery efforts after hurricanes and tornados). He enjoyed painting, gardening, crosswords, beating people in Scrabble, and collecting books, stamps, and trains. Larrys passion was spreading Gods Word and embracing everything He created.
Preceding him in death were: his parents; brothers, and sister.
Survivors include: wife, Bev; daughters: Amy (Robert) McComb and Lara (J.T.) Strube; stepdaughters, Jenni (Tracy) Barton and Kristin (Matt) Njoroge; seven grandchildren and three great-grand children. And of course his lap buddy Oreo Cookie.
All are invited to the greet family at the visitation at Dishon Maple-Chaney Mortuary, Horton, KS on Good Friday, April 2, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. All are also welcome to his Celebration of Life to be held at 10:30 a.m. at the Effingham Union Church in Effingham, KS on Saturday April 3, with a lunch from the church to follow. A private burial of ashes will be performed later in Easton, Kansas.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in his name to UMC mission work (UMC -The Advance) in Mexico (3022291), Cuba (982860), or Maua, Kenya (140161). As published in the Atchison Globe.
