ST. JOSEPH, Mo. David Lee Bowen, 66, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020.
He was born Jan. 20, 1954, to Homer and Beulah Bowen, in Atchison.
He was raised in Atchison and Parkville, Missouri, where he graduated from Park Hill High School, in 1972.
He attended the University ofCentral Missouri for one year, and was in the TKE Fraternity.
He then enisted in the US Air Force, and was an Air Traffic Controller for three years.
Upon leaving the USAF, he worked a couple of years doing concrete and soil inspections.
He then went to work for the US Postal Service.
He is survived by: his wife, Kelly Bowen; children: Jennifer (Matt) Reynolds, Sherry (Jonathon) Mack, Jessica and Carlos; grandchildren: Brianna and Cole Reynolds and Mason Mack; brothers, Terry (Judy) Randy, Sr. and Charles (Brenda); sister, Patricia (Danny) Humes; also, several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents. As published in the Atchison Globe.
