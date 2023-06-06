Botts, Jerry L. 1937-2023

Jerry L. Botts, 86, of Atchison, passed away on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at his home.
A graveside service and burial will be at 11:15 a.m. on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Mt. Vernon Cemetery with Rev. Brad Greene officiating.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Atchison Humane Society or The Atchison Salvation Army and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Condolences to the family may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com.
Jerry was born May 16, 1937, on a farm near Cameron, Missouri, to Jennings and Alma (Hawkins) Botts. He graduated from Cameron High School in 1955 and earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture from the University of Missouri in 1961. He was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant in the United States Marine Corps upon graduation from college, and served on active duty from 1961 through 1963. His active duty included a tour with the 3rd Tank Battalion as a Platoon Commander in Okinawa, Japan. Jerry served as an active reservist for eight years after release from active duty.
He was employed by Oppenheimer Industries, Inc. in Kansas City, Missouri, and later by Commerce Bank of Kansas City. In 1977 he and his family moved to Atchison, where he was a Vice President of The Exchange National Bank for 24 years. Jerry enjoyed golfing, gardening, investing and maintaining several hundred walnut trees that he planted shortly after his retirement. He loved hosting picnics with his lunch buddies at his tree farm, where they enjoyed his burgers and chili. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, and a proud Marine!
Jerry was named 2019 Forest Stewardship Landowner of the Year by the Kansas Forestry Association. He was a member of the American Legion and served as an advisory board member of The Salvation Army for many years. He was best known for his witty humor, his sense of adventure (including skydiving and international travel), and eagerly looked forward to daily Happy Hour at home at 5 p.m. sharp. Jerry was a man of incredible discipline, a trait that became ingrained during his time in the Corps, and one that he instilled in his children.
He and Kathleen Barb, his wife of 56 years, were married in Bonner Springs, Kansas, on Aug. 14, 1966. She survives of the home.
Additional survivors are daughter, Melanie Viola (Ivano), East Windsor, New Jersey, son, Bryan Botts (Midge), Shawnee, Kansas; and grandchildren, Morgan Botts, Mallory Botts, Shen Viola and Sukanya Viola.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Charles R. Botts, and an infant sister. As published in the Atchison Globe.
