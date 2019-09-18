Bottorff, Jessie D. 1939-2019

HORTON, Kan. Jessie Darlene Bottorff, 79, of Horton, passed away on Saturday evening, Sept. 14, 2019, at the Hiawatha Community Hospital.
She was born on Oct. 6, 1939, in Horton, the daughter of Oliver Henry Oswald and Alice (Wenger) Oswald.
Jessie married Gary Wayne Bottorff on Nov. 22, 1959, and they had three children, Ronald Wayne, Sharon Kaye and Rex Allen.
Jessie loved being active in the church, enjoyed gardening, music singing and playing piano. She also wrote poetry.
Survivors include: her husband, Gary; sons, Ron and Rex: daughter, Sharon; five grandchildren: Jessica Marie Zuber (Austin Zuber), Jeremy Wayne Fakes, Cody Allen Bottorff, Hannah Nicole Bottorff and Andrew James Bottorff; brother, Floyd Eugene Oswald (Alleta); sister-in-law, Colleen Koso (Mic); and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by: her parents; and a brother and sister-in-law, Oliver Roger (Vivian) Oswald.
Friends may call the funeral home after 9 a.m. Thursday, where the family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. that evening.
A celebration of Jessies life will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at the Muscotah United Church.
Burial will be at the Horton Cemetery following services.
Memorials may be made to the Muscotah Cancer Support Group, and may be sent in care of the Dishon-Maple-Chaney Mortuary, 909 Central Ave., Horton, KS 66439.
Online condolences may be made to www.dishon-maple-chaney.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
