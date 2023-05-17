Bottorff, Glenda L. 1934-2023

LANCASTER, Kan. Glenda Lou Bottorff, 88, of Lancaster, Kansas, died on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at her home in Lancaster.
Private family graveside services and burial will be at a later date, in the Sunset Memory Gardens, Atchison.
The body has been cremated and no public visitation or services will be held according to her wishes.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the First Baptist Church and may be sent in care of the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home who is handling the arrangements.
Condolences to the family may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com.
Glenda Lou Duncan was born on Nov. 4, 1934, in Atchison, the daughter of James R. and Flossie (Ernst) Duncan. She attended school in Atchison, graduating from AHS in 1952.
On June 4, 1955, she married Bob E. Bottorff. He preceded her in death on Sept. 6, 2014.
Glenda was a member of the First Baptist Church and loved cooking, collecting recipes, and gardening. She used her gardening skill and canned produce from her gardens. She looked forward to holidays and family gatherings and always served up lots of good food for everyone. She was an avid bowler and bowled in a league for years. Glenda loved to read books, mystery and romance were her choices. Glenda also got together on a weekly basis with her sister Betty Bilderback for lunch and shopping. They also attended Church on Sunday together.
Glenda is survived by her daughter, Gayle Theurer, Atchison; two sons, Scott Bottorff, Weston, Missouri and Brad (Kim) Bottorff, Atchison; daughter-in-law, Linda Bottorff, Lancaster; her sister, Loretta Sage, Topeka, Kansas; eight grandchildren, Kyle Theurer, Justin (Kelli) Bottorff, Jordan Hawk, Tabatha (Brett) Davis, Jessica (Travis) Tanksley, Courtney (Billy) Brown, Hannah (Johnny) Kieser, and Holly Bottorff, and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, both parents, her sister, Betty Bilderback; her brother, James A. Duncan; her son, Mark Bottorff; and her daughter-in-law, Denise Bottorff. As published in the Atchison Globe.
