Clarence Bud Boos, of Atchison, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 1, at Atchison Senior Village, where he was a resident.
He was born on Jan. 8, 1925, in Bendena, Kansas. Bud was the son of Nick and Elizabeth Boos.
He farmed and raised cattle all of his life.
He married Patricia A. Cavanaugh on Feb. 28, 1949. She died on Nov. 18, 2017.
Bud was the past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus, past Board Supervisor of Doniphan County Soil Conservation and he was a member of the Kansas Livestock Association.
His children: sons: David (Rita), Jerry (Carol), John, Larry (Sheila), Tom (Barb), Mark (Robin); daughters, Janet and Patricia (deceased on 5-29-2019); and son-in-law, James Scherer.
He is survived by: numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; a sister, Janet McCarthy; and his bonus family, the staff at Atchison Senior Village.
Public visitation will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at the Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Troy, Kansas, where COVID guidelines will be observed.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the St. Benedicts Building Fund or Epilepsy Foundation of Missouri & Kansas.
Due to COVID concerns, a private family burial will take place with a public memorial service at a later date.
www.harmanrohde.com As published in the Atchison Globe.
