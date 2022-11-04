Bomberger, Martha L. 1941-2022

EMPORIA, Kan. Martha Lee Bomberger, Emporia, Kansas, passed away Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at Flint Hills Care Center at the age of 81.

Martha Lee Spradlin was born July 4, 1941, in Safford, Arizona, the daughter of Earl Ray and Marjorie (Kaiser) Spradlin. She married Dale Bomberger in 1960, they divorced in 1973, he died in 1991 in Atchison, Kansas. Martha spent her life with LeRoy Ziegler in Nortonville, Kansas, from 1975 until his death in 2008.

