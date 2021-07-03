Bolin, Jr., Jack R. 1961-2021

LAWRENCE, Kan. Jack R. Bolin, Jr. died on June 25, 2021, with his wife and best friend of 36 years, Denise Rutledge Bolin, his two sons, Trey and Chase, and his beloved dog, Sammy, by his side.
Jack was born to John "Jack" R. Bolin (deceased) and Virginia Mize Bolin on Feb. 9, 1961. He lived in various cities with his brothers, Todd, Pasadena, California, Scott, Charlottesville, Virginia, and Pat, Leawood, Kansas.
Jack had a big personality and never met a stranger. He loved Science, golf and boating. He loved his family most of all! Jack left this world too soon, but thank God for the time we had. A memorial service will be held at a later date. As published in the Atchison Globe.
