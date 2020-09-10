Boldridge, Norman B. 1938-2020

Norman B. Boldridge, 82, Atchison, Kansas, died Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at his residence.
Memorial graveside services will be Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Mt. Vernon Cemetery with Rev. Paul Kelley officiating. The Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home has been entrusted with final care.
Norman was born April 1, 1938, in Leavenworth, Kansas, the son of Melvin and Grace A. Burton Boldridge. He attended Sumner Elementary School in rural Atchison County and Atchison County Community High School in Effingham, Kansas, and graduated from Atchison High School.
He and Sharon E. Burnett were united in marriage on Sept. 5, 1961, in Atchison, by the Rev. Claude Webb. Mrs. Boldridge preceded him in death on Feb. 17, 2014.
Norman was employed with Rockwell International Corporation as a chipper, grinder and welder until his retirement. He also farmed south of Atchison for many years.
Norman served in the United States Army from 1960 until his honorable discharge in 1962.
Survivors include three sons, Eric Boldridge, Emporia, Kansas, Greg Boldridge, Atchison, Curtis Boldridge, Atchison; three daughters, Monica Burnett, Manassas, Virginia, Krystal Ashley, St. Joseph, Geri Johnson, Olathe, Kansas; a sister, Peggy Roper, Atchison; two brothers, Marvin Boldridge, Atchison, Calvin Boldridge, Atchison; and 11 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Edith Sharp and Gwendolyn Cole and a brother, Lawrence Boldridge. As published in the Atchison Globe.
