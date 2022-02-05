OLATHE, Kan. Mary Lou Boldridge Williams-Bey, 82, Olathe, formerly of Atchison, Kansas died Feb. 3, 2022, at her residence.
Mary Lou was born March 7, 1939, in Atchison, the daughter of Ellsworth and Mary Beatrice Beadles Boldridge.
She attended Sumner Grade School District #9 and later earned her GED. She also attended Vocational Technical Schools in Atchison and Topeka, Kansas and the Ceta Program in Topeka, Kansas, for clerical training.
She and Herbert Richey, Jr. were united in marriage in 1957 in Atchison; he preceded her in death.
She and Mr. Donald Williams-Bey were later united in marriage; he preceded her in death.
Mary Lou owned and operated Magic Fingers Sewing and Alterations in Atchison until her retirement in 1987. She formerly served as a nurse aide for Cray Senior Manor in Atchison and St. Francis Hospital in Topeka and other nursing homes in the Topeka area.
She also worked at Horton Garment Company in Atchison and the Chicago Sun Times in Kewanee, Illinois.
Mary Lou was a member of Campbell Chapel A.M.E. Church in Atchison, where she formerly served as president of Womens Missionary Society.
Survivors include: a son, Steven C. Lee, Topeka; four daughters: Penny L. Richey, Olathe, Kansas, Lisa A. Richey, Hiawatha, Kansas, Christina E. Richey, Kansas City, Missouri, Angela Richey-Braxton, Ketchikan, Alaska; three step-children: Ron (Angela) Bey, Donald (Betty) Bey, II, Ruthie Bey; an aunt, Esther Beadles-Jones, Topeka; three sisters: JoAnn Murray, Ethel Campbell, Diann Boldridge; 10 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by: her parents; her son, Herbert W. Richey, III; two brothers, Irving E. Boldridge, Phillip S. Boldridge; and a sister, Claudene Boldridge.
Homegoing service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home with Elder Kenneth Smith officiating.
Interment will follow in Mt. Vernon Cemetery.
Visitation with the family will be from 6 to 7:30 pm. Wednesday evening, Feb. 9, at the funeral home.
Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.arensbergpruett.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
