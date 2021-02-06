Marvin M. Boldridge, 80, was born on March 8, 1940, in Atchison,to Melvin and Grace A. Burton Boldridge.
He was preceded in death by: his parents; two sisters, Edith Sharp and Gwendolyn Cole; two brothers, Lawrence Boldridge and Norman Boldridge; and one granddaughter, Alexis Boldridge.
He went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 30, 2021, at Mosaic Life Care Center in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Marvin attended Sumner Elementary in rural Atchison County and Atchison County Community High School in Effingham, Kansas and graduated from Atchison High School.
He served in the United States Army from 1961 until his honorable discharge in 1965.
After his military service, Marvin married Marjorie Williams of Newton, Kansas, on Aug. 21,1965.
Marvin worked at Atchison Casting as a welder, while also being an avid farmer in Atchison.
Marvin loved people and had a heart for helping everyone, in any way he could. He gave his time and hard work ethic willingly to his family, friends and community.
Everyone knew that if you needed anything, you could call on Marvin and hed be right there.
He could win you over with his sense of humor and his wittiness.
Marvin had several hobbies, but one of his favorite past times was to play checkers and chess. He was a strategic critical thinker and problem solver; skills that he instilled in his children.
Marvin loved chicken and dumplings, peach cobbler, lemon meringue pie, cold watermelon, butterfingers and sprite.
He enjoyed spending time with his family, his brothers and sister, going to family cousin dinners, having date nights at Sonic or Dairy Queen with his wife and watching westerns. Oh, and he also enjoyed watching his favorite soaps: The Young and the Restless and The Bold and The Beautiful.
Left to cherish his memory are: his loving and devoted wife, Marjorie D. Boldridge of the home; one daughter, Karen Boldridge of Kansas City, Missouri; three sons: Mark Boldridge of Atchison, Steven Boldridge (Jennifer) of Atchison, Brad Boldridge (Althera) of Blue Springs, Missouri; and a special devoted son, Chris Copeland of Council Bluffs, Iowa; a sister, Peggy Roper; and a brother, Calvin Boldridge of Atchison; eight granddaughters: Bliss Boldridge, Alexandria Boldridge, Haven Boldridge, Jadyn Boldridge, Gabrielle Boldridge, Kerrington Boldridge, Raelyn Boldridge; a special granddaughter, Lakyn Henning; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Marvins huge smile and giant personality will be missed by everyone who knew him.
Private family funeral services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021.
Interment in Mt. Vernon Cemetery.
Care has been entrusted to the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home.
Online condolences and memories of Marvin may be shared at www.arensbergpruett.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
